D-11 traditional high schools delay in-person learning by one week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (D-11 Release) - One of the biggest school districts in Colorado Springs announced on Friday there would at least a one week delay for in-person learning at the high school level.

The reason for the delay is tied to insufficient ventilation at all of the traditional high schools. In-person learning for high schools in D-11 is now scheduled to start the week of Oct. 5.

The schools include:

-Coronado

-Doherty

-Mitchell

-Palmer

D-11 sent out the following on Friday at about 4:30 p.m.:

"Due to a reassessment of the District 11 school ventilation situation at all D11 high schools, the District will need to delay the in-person learning start by one week, to the week of October 5th at all traditional D11 high schools (Coronado, Doherty, Mitchell, and Palmer).

After a thorough assessment of the situation, it’s been determined the traditional high schools will not have sufficient ventilation in the majority of rooms to allow for in-person learning to start next week as planned. At this point in time, most facility staff members are working overtime on the issue and external contractors are also working overtime on the systems. The District is doing everything possible to get these systems fixed properly, as soon as possible.

The Roy J. Wasson academic campus has proper ventilation and it is safe for in person learning to resume at that campus as scheduled for next week.

We realize this is not an ideal situation. However, this decision was made with the safety of our students and staff as our top priority."