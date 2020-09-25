3 people hospitalized after suspected DUI crash in southeast COS
This happened early Friday morning.
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:30 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three people are hospitalized after a suspected DUI crash in southeast Colorado Springs. Police tell 11 News it took over an hour for firefighters to get the last person out of the car.
This happened early Friday morning on Cheyenne Rd. and Aspen Ave. This area is expected to be closed for several more hours.
Police say a pickup was speeding down Cheyenne Road when it took a turn too fast. That’s when the suspected DUI driver took out a telephone pole and hit a fence, landing upside down on two parked cars.
Police add the driver will face DUI and vehicular assault charges.
Check back for updates.
Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.