3 people hospitalized after suspected DUI crash in southeast COS

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three people are hospitalized after a suspected DUI crash in southeast Colorado Springs. Police tell 11 News it took over an hour for firefighters to get the last person out of the car.

This happened early Friday morning on Cheyenne Rd. and Aspen Ave. This area is expected to be closed for several more hours.

Police say a pickup was speeding down Cheyenne Road when it took a turn too fast. That’s when the suspected DUI driver took out a telephone pole and hit a fence, landing upside down on two parked cars.

Police add the driver will face DUI and vehicular assault charges.

BREAKING: Serious crash on Cheyenne and Aspen in SE Colorado Springs. @CSPDPIO says:

-Suspected DUI driver speeding around curve

-Hit telephone poll and fence, and rolled onto two parked trucks

-3 people taken to hospital, one arrested for DUI @KKTV11News pic.twitter.com/gxur9OW1QC — Kasia Kerridge (@KasiaKerridgeTV) September 25, 2020

