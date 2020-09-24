Advertisement

‘Suspicious’ child death under investigation in Pueblo County

KKTV 11 Breaking News Alert.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:57 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Very few details are being released by authorities in regards to the death of a toddler.

11 News has reached out to multiple agencies on the case in recent days, and each one has not been able to provide a comment until Wednesday night.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office sent out the following statement in regards to the death of a child:

“Sheriff’s deputies responded September 16 to a call of an unresponsive child at home in the 400 block of W. Coral Drive in Pueblo West. The child was taken to a local hospital for treatment and later airlifted to a Colorado Springs hospital. The child died September 18,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a release.

The sheriff’s office added no more details would be released at this time. As more information becomes available this article will be updated.

As of Wednesday night, no arrests had been made in the case.

11 News is choosing not to identify the child publicly at this time due to the circumstances surrounding the child’s death.

