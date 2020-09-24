Advertisement

Suspected porch pirate caught on camera in Colorado Springs, packages stolen from a small business owner

Suspected porch pirate.
Suspected porch pirate.(Viewer photo)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 7:54 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A small business owner in Colorado Springs reached out to KKTV after he said he was the victim of a porch pirate scheme.

The alleged crime happened on Wednesday at in a neighborhood near Barnes Road and Austin Bluffs Parkway. Just minutes after the packages were dropped off by UPS, a man is seen walking up to the home and swiping the packages before escaping in a car. The homeowner tells us this was a pretty bad hit to his small business.

A photo of the suspect is at the top of this article. Video of the incident is at the bottom.

If you have any information on the identity of this person, you’re asked to call CSPD at 719-444-7000 and reference tracking number T20005728.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

2 Louisville officers shot amid Breonna Taylor protests

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The protests come after prosecutors said two officers who fired their weapons at Breonna Taylor, a Black woman, were justified in using force to protect themselves after they faced gunfire from her boyfriend.

News

King's Chef Diner Reopening Tomorrow

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
King's Chef Diner Reopening Tomorrow

News

What Fans Can Expect Returning to Empower Field

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
What Fans Can Expect Returning to Empower Field

Back to Learning

Colorado College Testing School's WasteWater for Coronavirus

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
Colorado College Testing School's WasteWater for Coronavirus

News

New Superintendent Takes Over the Air Force Academy

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
New Superintendent Takes Over the Air Force Academy

Latest News

News

2C Project Passes 1000 Miles of Repaved Road

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
2C Project Passes 1000 Miles of Repaved Road

News

WATCH: Suspected porch pirate caught on camera in Colorado Springs

Updated: 1 hour ago
Suspected porch pirate caught on camera in Colorado Springs. Contact CSPD if you know the identity of this person. Reference tracking number T20005728.

National

Carole Baskin of ‘Tiger King’ fame sued for defamation

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
As part of the lawsuit, the daughters of Baskin’s former husband are seeking more information about what happened to their father, who disappeared mysteriously more than two decades ago.

Local

‘Suspicious’ child death under investigation in Pueblo County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Very few details are being released by authorities in regards to the death of a toddler.

Local

100+ people sent to quarantine at Air Academy HS and Douglass Valley Elementary School transitions to e-learning for more than a week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
COVID-19 concerns drastically impacted learning at two D-20 schools this week.