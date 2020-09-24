Suspected porch pirate caught on camera in Colorado Springs, packages stolen from a small business owner

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A small business owner in Colorado Springs reached out to KKTV after he said he was the victim of a porch pirate scheme.

The alleged crime happened on Wednesday at in a neighborhood near Barnes Road and Austin Bluffs Parkway. Just minutes after the packages were dropped off by UPS, a man is seen walking up to the home and swiping the packages before escaping in a car. The homeowner tells us this was a pretty bad hit to his small business.

A photo of the suspect is at the top of this article. Video of the incident is at the bottom.

If you have any information on the identity of this person, you’re asked to call CSPD at 719-444-7000 and reference tracking number T20005728.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.