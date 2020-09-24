Hundreds expected to come out for new Suzanne Morphew search

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A family is hoping for answers in the search for a Colorado mother of two who has been missing for 4 months.

Suzanne Morphew was last seen on Mother’s day at her home near Salida.

A new 6 day search will commence at 8 a.m. Thursday, as about 400 people are expected to be at the Poncha Springs Visitor Center to set out and look for Morphew. The search is led by her brother, Andrew Moorman, who traveled into Colorado from Indiana for the effort.

The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office led an initial search for Morphew in May, and her case remains an open investigation.

The 49-year-old woman went on a bike ride on Mother’s Day, and was reported missing when neighbors noticed she never came home. Her husband reportedly tried to contact her while on a work assignment in Denver that morning. A welfare check was ordered when he was not able to reach her.

Investigation maps show Morphew’s bike and personal items were found not far from her home.

According to an organization that has helped lead search efforts, activity on Morphew’s Facebook account immediately before she disappeared seemed out of character to those who knew her.

A vigil is also scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Riverside Park in Salida.

