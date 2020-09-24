Advertisement

Driver detained after driving into crowd at Denver protest

Protesters yell at a driver to turn around at the Colorado Capitol Sept. 23, 2020. The driver hit the accelerator and drove through the crowd before leaving. He was detained by police. Demonstrators were protesting a grand jury decision in the Breonna Taylor death.
Protesters yell at a driver to turn around at the Colorado Capitol Sept. 23, 2020. The driver hit the accelerator and drove through the crowd before leaving. He was detained by police. Demonstrators were protesting a grand jury decision in the Breonna Taylor death.(CBS Denver)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 7:12 AM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Protests erupted nationwide including in Denver Wednesday following a grand jury decision in Breonna Taylor’s death.

Demonstrators in the Mile High City took to the streets Wednesday evening to protest the decision not to charge any officers in Taylor’s death. Taylor, an EMT in Louisville, Kentucky, was shot by officers during a narcotics investigation. The officers had obtained a no-knock warrant for her home, but connected to someone who did not live there. During the ensuing confusion, Taylor’s boyfriend opened fire on officers when they burst into the home, officers fired back, and Taylor was hit multiple times.

One officer faced counts of wanton endangerment in connection with the raid but was not indicted in Taylor’s death.

Denver’s demonstration remained peaceful up until near the end when a driver drove into the protest. The Denver Post reports the driver had pulled up near a small group of protesters at the state capitol and refused to turn around when the group surrounded the car and yelled at him to do so. Protesters then began banging on the vehicle and the driver accelerated into the crowd.

It’s unclear what the driver’s intentions were when he pulled up to the protest. It’s also unknown what, if any, charges the driver will face.

Sister station CBS Denver reports a man was arrested after showing up with a gun. He reportedly put his gun down when confronted by officers and surrendered.

Police have not released any information on that incident.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

