Child killed in Oklahoma City house explosion

OKLAHOMA CITY (KKTV) - A child was killed in an explosion in an Oklahoma City home Thursday morning.

CBS affiliate KWTV is reporting a family of four lived in the house, located just south of Edmond in the area of Arcadia Lake. The three surviving members of the family have been hospitalized. KWTV says the mother and the son suffered burn injuries, while the father’s injuries are reportedly serious but no additional information on his condition has been given.

The child killed has only been identified as a girl under 18.

The house was completely leveled in the explosion, and video from the scene showed debris flung across the neighborhood.

People commenting on the Oklahoma City Fire Department’s tweets reported feeling the blast from more than 20 miles away, with one man stating his home rattled and he thought it was an earthquake.

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission is investigating whether the explosion was related to a pipeline. KWTV says if a pipeline wasn’t involved, the investigation will be handed over to the fire department.

#BREAKING: Major home explosion. 1 person is dead another 3 are injured. This is at NE 139th st. @NEWS9 pic.twitter.com/zlCgacxaTR — Caleb Califano News 9 (@CalebCalifanoTV) September 24, 2020

The home...



A neighbor told @CalebCalifanoTV that he thought it was an earthquake but then he realized the ground wasn’t moving.



We JUST heard from @OKCFD...we’re told there were 4 people in house...3 hurt...1 dead. @NEWS9 pic.twitter.com/ASZHhGJyGK — Ashley Holden News 9 (@ashleyvholden) September 24, 2020

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.