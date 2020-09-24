Advertisement

Child killed in Oklahoma City house explosion

The aftermath of a horrific explosion in northeast Oklahoma City Sept. 24, 2020.
The aftermath of a horrific explosion in northeast Oklahoma City Sept. 24, 2020.(Oklahoma City Fire Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 8:25 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (KKTV) - A child was killed in an explosion in an Oklahoma City home Thursday morning.

CBS affiliate KWTV is reporting a family of four lived in the house, located just south of Edmond in the area of Arcadia Lake. The three surviving members of the family have been hospitalized. KWTV says the mother and the son suffered burn injuries, while the father’s injuries are reportedly serious but no additional information on his condition has been given.

The child killed has only been identified as a girl under 18.

The house was completely leveled in the explosion, and video from the scene showed debris flung across the neighborhood.

People commenting on the Oklahoma City Fire Department’s tweets reported feeling the blast from more than 20 miles away, with one man stating his home rattled and he thought it was an earthquake.

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission is investigating whether the explosion was related to a pipeline. KWTV says if a pipeline wasn’t involved, the investigation will be handed over to the fire department.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

