Boulder County amends public order, allows for some exceptions to ban on gatherings for 18 to 22-year-olds

CU-Boulder
CU-Boulder(CBS Denver)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 9:34 AM MDT
BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - Boulder County is tweaking a recent ban on in-person gatherings for those between 18-22.

The ban was implemented last week in response to an uptick in coronavirus cases largely centered around the college-aged crowd.

“This order is issued based on evidence of increasing occurrence and transmission of COVID-19 within Boulder County, specifically among CU Boulder students aged between 18 to 22 years old, collegiate group home occupants and visitors, and occupants and visitors of residences with documented histories of public health order violations in the Hill neighborhood of Boulder, and in particular violations involving large gatherings without face coverings or social distancing,” the health department said on its website.

The order also required residents of a number of identified properties to stay at home except for essential activities or essential travel.

Monday following feedback on the order, the health department amended the order to allow students to gather in public in groups of no more than two. Exceptions are made for things like work, jury duty, weddings, funerals and worship services.

The order also allows those living in the properties ordered to stay at home to apply for exemptions if the order is causing financial hardship.

Further information can be found here.

The governor said last week that while cases were going up across all age groups, the biggest increase was among under 25s.

His office released a statement Thursday in response to the order:

“Governor Polis knows that the better students do avoiding gatherings, the sooner they can get back to in-person learning and the sooner they can resume their regular activities. We know this isn’t the school year that any of us imagined, but urgent action is needed to prevent further spread in the community.”

