Wilson Elementary going back to e-learning until Oct. 7 due to 2 confirmed coronavirus cases

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Wilson Elementary School will return to online learning through Oct. 7 following two confirmed positive coronavirus cases.

The school had begun bringing students back this week as part of District 11′s phased return to in-school learning, but reversed course after being notified of a new positive case in addition to a previously-presumptive case being confirmed as COVID-19. The district announced the presumptive case Monday.

“Due to these COVID-related illnesses, Wilson Elementary School will pivot to remote learning starting today until Oct. 7,” the district said Wednesday. "Preschool at Wilson will also close during this time of remote learning. Additional staff will be quarantined as a result of this second positive case.

D-11 said it continues to take the following steps:

The people diagnosed with positive COVID results are being kept home until they are no longer exhibiting symptoms.

The people who were in close contact of the people with positive COVID results have been instructed to stay home for 14 days after exposure. This is called quarantine.

All individuals who were in contact with these two people have been assessed for mask use, social distancing, and activities.

Custodial teams continue to clean and disinfect our buildings on a regular basis.

The district also announced this week a presumptive positive case at Doherty High School and is keeping those students on e-learning until Oct. 6.

All other schools in the district are continuing with the phased return plan which started with kindergartners on Monday; first, second, and third-graders on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday respectively; fourth and fifth-graders on Friday, and middle and high school students next week.

