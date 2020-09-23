Advertisement

Wilson Elementary going back to e-learning until Oct. 7 due to 2 confirmed coronavirus cases

(AP)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 7:32 AM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Wilson Elementary School will return to online learning through Oct. 7 following two confirmed positive coronavirus cases.

The school had begun bringing students back this week as part of District 11′s phased return to in-school learning, but reversed course after being notified of a new positive case in addition to a previously-presumptive case being confirmed as COVID-19. The district announced the presumptive case Monday.

“Due to these COVID-related illnesses, Wilson Elementary School will pivot to remote learning starting today until Oct. 7,” the district said Wednesday. "Preschool at Wilson will also close during this time of remote learning. Additional staff will be quarantined as a result of this second positive case.

D-11 said it continues to take the following steps:

  • The people diagnosed with positive COVID results are being kept home until they are no longer exhibiting symptoms.
  • The people who were in close contact of the people with positive COVID results have been instructed to stay home for 14 days after exposure. This is called quarantine.
  • All individuals who were in contact with these two people have been assessed for mask use, social distancing, and activities.
  • Custodial teams continue to clean and disinfect our buildings on a regular basis.

The district also announced this week a presumptive positive case at Doherty High School and is keeping those students on e-learning until Oct. 6.

All other schools in the district are continuing with the phased return plan which started with kindergartners on Monday; first, second, and third-graders on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday respectively; fourth and fifth-graders on Friday, and middle and high school students next week.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Dry and warm Wednesday...

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Sydney Jackson
Forecast 9.23.20

State

Governor calling for increased vigilance as state approaches third wave of virus

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Data released by the state Monday shows recent cases creeping upward toward heights previously seen during the state’s two peaks in April and July.

National

Late-stage study of first single-shot vaccine begins in US

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LINDA A. JOHNSON
The study starting Wednesday will be one of the world’s largest coronavirus vaccine studies so far, testing the shot in 60,000 volunteers in the U.S., South Africa, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru.

Forecast

Warm Day Ahead

Updated: 1 hours ago
Live VOD recording of KKTV's newscasts

Latest News

Local

Accused crime ring members charged with multiple thefts, break-ins

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Catherine Silver
Five members of an accused crime ring are now facing multiple charges related to a string of thefts and break-ins at trailhead parking lots across Colorado.

News

WATCH: Members of police accountability committee chosen in Colorado Springs

Updated: 9 hours ago
Colorado Springs City Council approved 11 people to serve on a police accountability committee.

News

WATCH: Colorado sees slight increase in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 9 hours ago
Colorado has seen a slight increase in COVID-19 cases since Labor Day.

Sports

Murray, Nuggets hang on to win, cut Lakers’ lead to 2-1

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Jamal Murray had 28 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds and the Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 114-106 to cut the Lakers' lead to 2-1 in the Western Conference finals.

State

Puppy stolen at gunpoint in Colorado still missing; reward offered

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Police in Colorado are asking for help with locating a puppy that was reportedly taken at gunpoint.

Local

41-year-old man arrested in Colorado Springs accused of possessing child porn

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
A 41-year-old man joins a growing list of people in Colorado Springs accused of sex crimes against children.