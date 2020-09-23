Advertisement

The largest wildfire in Colorado’s history is now 100% contained

The Pine Gulch Fire burned about 139,000 acres. As of Sept. 23, 2020, the wildfire was 100 percent contained.
The Pine Gulch Fire burned about 139,000 acres. As of Sept. 23, 2020, the wildfire was 100 percent contained.(Pine Gulch Fire official Facebook page)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:42 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The largest wildfire in Colorado’s history was officially contained on Wednesday, according to 11 News partner KKCO citing officials with the Bureau of Land Management.

The massive fire scorched about 139,000 acres and was reported back on July 31. Firefighters overcame difficult conditions since the fire first broke out. The growth of the blaze was explosive early on, cracking the state’s top 10 largest wildfires in less than two weeks. The fire surpassed the 18-year-old record set by the 2002 Hayman Fire on Aug. 27.

The cause of the fire was lightning.

The top 10 fires in Colorado history are as followed:

Pine Gulch (2020, 139,007 acres)

Hayman (2002, 137,760 acres)

Spring Creek (2018, 108,045 acres)

Cameron Peak Fire (currently burning, 104,600 acres as of 9/22)

High Park (2012, 87,250 acres)

Missionary Ridge (2002, 71,739 acres)

416 Fire (2018, 52,778 acres)

Bridger (2008, 46,612 acres)

Last Chance (2012, 44,000 acres)

117 Fire (42,795 acres)

These fires are largest by acreage, not by property destruction and/or loss of life. The state has a separate ranking for the most destructive wildfires, of which the Black Forest Fire (2013, 14,280 acres) and Waldo Canyon Fire (2012, 18,247 acres) top.

