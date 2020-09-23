Puppy reportedly stolen at gunpoint in Colorado still missing, police ask for help

DENVER (KKTV) - Police in Colorado are asking for help with locating a puppy that was reportedly taken at gunpoint.

The crime happened on Sept. 17 when a 2-month-old Mini Dachshund was taken from his owner in the 1200 block of N. Utica Street near Nettie Moore Park in Denver. Authorities believe they have the two juveniles behind the armed robbery in custody, but the dog is still missing.

A picture of the dog, Loki, is at the top of this article.

If you have any information on the location of Loki you’re asked to call 720-913-7867.

Imagine taking your puppy for an evening walk, and having it stolen at gunpoint in the blink of an eye. That’s what happened to one Denver couple. DPD has identified 2 people in relation to robbery, but still no dog. The owners’ terrifying story, and the search for Loki, at 10p. pic.twitter.com/um1SLMYWXI — Andrea Flores (@AndreaFloresTV) September 23, 2020

