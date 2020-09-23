Advertisement

Murray, Nuggets hang on to win, cut Lakers’ lead to 2-1

Denver Nuggets' Jamal Murray (27) looks for an opening against Los Angeles Lakers' Alex Caruso (4) during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball Western Conference final Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Denver Nuggets' Jamal Murray (27) looks for an opening against Los Angeles Lakers' Alex Caruso (4) during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball Western Conference final Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)(Mark J. Terrill | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 10:01 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - Jamal Murray had 28 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds and the Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 114-106 to cut the Lakers' lead to 2-1 in the Western Conference finals.

The Nuggets lost almost all of a 20-point lead in the fourth quarter but held on to win, avoiding a 3-0 hole that would have been daunting even for these never-out-of-it Nuggets.

Jerami Grant added a playoff career-high 26 points and Nikola Jokic had 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Nuggets.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Crime

Puppy reportedly stolen at gunpoint in Colorado still missing, police ask for help

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Tony Keith
Police in Colorado are asking for help with locating a puppy that was reportedly taken at gunpoint.

Forecast

Dry and warm Wednesday...

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brian Bledsoe
Forecast 9.22.20

Local

41-year-old man arrested in Colorado Springs accused of possessing child porn

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
A 41-year-old man joins a growing list of people in Colorado Springs accused of sex crimes against children.

Local

Witness saw a lightning strike just before a massive house fire, according to the Pueblo Fire Department

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Crews were battling a massive house fire in Pueblo Tuesday night.

Latest News

Local

Denver police investigate baton assault of protester

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Denver police are investigating an allegation that an officer sexually assaulted a protester with a baton while taking him into custody in July.

Local

PHOTO GALLERY: Fall foliage in Colorado, check out the gallery or submit your own pics and videos

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Autumn officially started on Sept. 22 and we want to see your beautiful fall foliage pictures from across Colorado!

National Politics

Some Dems, not yet Biden, talk of expanding Supreme Court

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The prospect that President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans will fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat before the year is out has ignited a call for major changes on the court, including expanding the number of justices.

National

CDC discouraging trick-or-treating this Halloween

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
As with everything else this 2020, Halloween is going to look different this year.

News

Fountain fire

Updated: 11 hours ago
KKTV 11 News at 9 (Recurring)

Local

Protesters at city hall ahead of police oversight committee appointment

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Melissa Henry
Protesters at city hall ahead of police oversight committee appointment