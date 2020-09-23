Mountain Metro to move bus route to Fillmore

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs is debuting a redirected bus route Sept. 28.

Effective on the 28th, Route 6 will begin operating on Fillmore Street between El Paso Street and Hancock Avenue instead of deviating onto East 4th Street.

“We’ve been working with City Engineering to construct pedestrian facilities along Fillmore including sidewalks, pedestrian ramps and concrete pads for bus benches and shelters. The result is a much-improved corridor for both pedestrians and public transit,” said Craig Blewitt, director Mountain Metropolitan Transit.

The city says the new routing is “much more direct” and will improve travel times.

