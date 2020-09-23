Advertisement

Mountain Metro to move bus route to Fillmore

Undated photo of Mountain Metro bus.
Undated photo of Mountain Metro bus.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 9:03 AM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs is debuting a redirected bus route Sept. 28.

Effective on the 28th, Route 6 will begin operating on Fillmore Street between El Paso Street and Hancock Avenue instead of deviating onto East 4th Street.

“We’ve been working with City Engineering to construct pedestrian facilities along Fillmore including sidewalks, pedestrian ramps and concrete pads for bus benches and shelters. The result is a much-improved corridor for both pedestrians and public transit,” said Craig Blewitt, director Mountain Metropolitan Transit.

The city says the new routing is “much more direct” and will improve travel times.

For information on city bus service, click here.

