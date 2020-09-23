Governor calling for increased vigilance as state approaches third wave of virus

DENVER (KKTV) - The governor says the moment has come to correct course as the state approaches a potential third wave of COVID cases.

Data released by the state Monday shows recent cases creeping upward toward heights previously seen during the state’s two peaks in April and July.

“This is a warning sign,” Gov. Jared Polis said Tuesday during one of his weekly public briefings on the virus response. “Just as we had a warning sign in July and we were able to correct course.”

As during the summer spike, most of the recent increase in cases is due to younger adults, specifically those in the 18-25 age group.

“Namely college students and the bulk of whom attend University of Colorado-Boulder, but there are a couple other universities that also have alarming info. There are also other universities that have been able to have next to zero or zero spread of the virus,” Polis said.

But that’s not the whole story, Polis continued.

"The other thing we are seeing -- and this is even more alarming given the impact of the virus on people that are older than the 18 to 25 range -- there’s also been an increase in over 25 across, really, every demographic.

“This is a warning sign to all of us,” he said, “that while generally what we are doing is eorking, we need to do it a little bit better. We need to be a little bit better with the mask-wearing, avoiding large groups, being smart, being careful. Not being fearful, not being anxious, just being smart, careful. You know how to do this by now.”

State health officials had expected an uptick after Labor Day and as kids returned to school, so the increase is not entirely unexpected. But cases did increase by 45 percent last week. State data shows, on average, 500 new cases daily over the past two weeks, a faster uptick than when cases increased ahead of a wave in July.

“That’s certainly a very concerning trend for us," state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy said during Tuesday’s news conference.

Polis said there is no evidence yet that the college outbreaks have led to the spike in other age groups, but it’s something health officials are watching closely.

“The college situation is one thing. The health risks for the 18 to 25-year-olds is less than it is for older Coloradans, and institutions are working with their county health departments to take the steps they need to to contain the spread at the county level ... But the danger is community spread. We know that college students generally associate with one another, but many of them have jobs and work in the community.”

El Paso County has experienced its own post-Labor Day uptick, but so far it appears to be at a more modest level than the state as a whole. Health officials told 11 News there are signs the increase is beginning to plateau and that they are hopeful the spike in cases will remain much lower than what the county recorded in July, when El Paso County found itself at risk of losing some of its variances. As of Tuesday morning, the county remains at Safer Level 1 on the state COVID-19 dial; Safer Level 1 is the second-lowest level on the five-level dial. The level is based on a county’s two-week cumulative case incidence, two-week average positivity rate (the percentage of people who test positive versus the number of people tested overall), and the level of hospitalizations.

Pueblo County is at Safer Level 2 on the dial.

The spikes and valleys in the above chart show that the virus situation is fluid and can change in either direction very quickly. Polis encouraged Coloradans to stay vigilant and turn the current surge around.

“Let’s step it up over the next few weeks. Let’s not have a big third wave of this here. It’s on us, whether you’re a 19-year-old student at CU-Boulder, whether you’re a 72-year-old retired Coloradan, or whether you go to work every day downtown Colorado Springs or Denver.”

Mask-wearing, hand-washing, etc is more important than ever with fall’s arrival. It may be warm now, but with colder weather approaching, health experts continue to warn there is a potential for a relatively big resurgence of COVID-19 across the country, and this time, coinciding with the flu and cold season.

Turning the situation around in Colorado now will help the state better play defense against a potentially difficult winter season.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.