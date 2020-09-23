Crews battle massive structure fire in Pueblo Tuesday night

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a large structure fire Tuesday night in Pueblo.

At about 6 p.m. a witness reached out to 11 News saying what appeared to be a home was fully engulfed in flames in an area just south of the Arkansas River to the west of I-25. The structure was in the 700 block of Bellevue Place.

11 News was able to get a few details from firefighters. According to officials, firefighters were in a defensive mode trying to keep the flames from spreading to nearby houses at about 6:05 p.m. At that time, it is believed no one was inside the home.

11 News has a crew headed to the scene. As more information becomes available this article will be updated.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.