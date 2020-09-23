Advertisement

City of Colorado Springs purchases open space land near Williams Canyon, Blodgett Peak

The Black Canyon Quarry as it currently looks. The city says this location offers future potential to provide trail access to the Pike National Forest’s Waldo Canyon area.
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 8:43 AM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Get ready to enjoy even more of our beautiful Colorado Springs land!

The city announced Tuesday it has purchased 315 acres from Castle Concrete, which owns the Black Canyon Quarry near the Cedar Heights neighborhood and Pikeview Quarry neighboring Oak Valley Ranch. In the case of the latter, the city isn’t getting Pikeview Quarry yet -- though that is a possibility down the road. It is getting instead the Pikeview Quarry frontage area.

The below map shows the locations of the two quarries, now sites of future open space land. The area highlighted in purple could be acquired at a later date as a donation.

“Our parks, trails and open spaces contribute greatly to making Colorado Springs the country’s most desirable place to live and visit, and acquisitions like this one enhance and strengthen the city’s legacy of offering world-class outdoor amenities,” said parks director Karen Palus. “Securing these incredible properties is the first step to realizing a bigger vision. There are fascinating future possibilities for both conservation and recreation, and we look forward to working closely with the community on strategizing next steps.”

The Black Canyon Quarry, adjacent to Williams Canyon, could one day be a gateway into Waldo Canyon, which is currently undergoing a reimagining process after the eponymous 2012 wildfire closed off access to the once-popular trail system.

The land was purchased with a newly-approved sales tax.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

