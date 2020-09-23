Advertisement

City hits 1,000 paved miles nearly 5 years after road-improvement measure 2C passes

Road work.
Road work.(MGN Image)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 12:25 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A major milestone as road paving measure 2C approaches its fifth birthday!

Since voters approved the measure in November 2015, the city says it is on the verge of paving 1,000 miles.

Road crews will pave the 1,000th mile Wednesday afternoon.

One thousand miles in five years was the city’s goal when 2C was first implemented. The city is actually ahead of where it hoped to be, as it intends to pave 70 more miles before the end of 2020, bringing the number of miles paved to 1,070, or about the distance from Colorado Springs to Chicago.

In its original form, 2C would expire when 2020 does, but voters overwhelmingly approved of an extension taking it through 2025. Starting in 2021, citizens will pay 5.7 extra pennies per $10, a slightly smaller amount than the 6.2 pennies per $10 from 2016-2020.

The measure was put on the 2015 ballot to address a severe pothole problem in the city. With an extra five years added to the project, the work will now include neighborhood roads.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Mainly dry and warm Wednesday...

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Lucy Bergemann
Forecast 9.23.20

National

Grand jury indicts 1 police officer in Breonna Taylor death, no homicide charges

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A Kentucky grand jury on Wednesday indicted a single police officer for shooting into neighboring apartments but did not move forward with charges against any officers for their role in Breonna Taylor’s death.

National

Single-dose vaccine tested as US experts say no corners cut

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD and RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
A huge international study of a COVID-19 vaccine that aims to work with just one dose is getting underway as top U.S. health officials sought Wednesday to assure a skeptical Congress and public that they can trust any shots the government ultimately approves.

Local

Mountain Metro to move bus route to Fillmore

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Colorado Springs is debuting a redirected bus route Sept. 28.

Latest News

Local

City of Colorado Springs purchases open space land near Williams Canyon, Blodgett Peak

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
The city announced Tuesday it has purchased 315 acres from Castle Concrete, which owns the Black Canyon Quarry near the Cedar Heights neighborhood and Pikeview Quarry neighboring Oak Valley Ranch.

Local

Colorado College starts wastewater testing; helps find virus before people are symptomatic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kasia Kerridge
CC says wastewater testing is an early warning system for finding COVID-19 cases.

Back to Learning

Wilson Elementary going back to e-learning until Oct. 7 due to 2 confirmed coronavirus cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
The school had begun bringing students back this week as part of District 11′s phased return to in-school learning, but reversed course after being notified of a new positive case in addition to a previously-presumptive case being confirmed as COVID-19.

State

Governor calling for increased vigilance as state approaches third wave of virus

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Data released by the state Monday shows recent cases creeping upward toward heights previously seen during the state’s two peaks in April and July.

International

Paris police briefly evacuate Eiffel Tower after bomb threat

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Paris police briefly evacuated the Eiffel Tower and blockaded the surrounding area Wednesday after a phone-in bomb threat.

Forecast

Warm Day Ahead

Updated: 7 hours ago
Live VOD recording of KKTV's newscasts