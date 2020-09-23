City hits 1,000 paved miles nearly 5 years after road-improvement measure 2C passes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A major milestone as road paving measure 2C approaches its fifth birthday!

Since voters approved the measure in November 2015, the city says it is on the verge of paving 1,000 miles.

Road crews will pave the 1,000th mile Wednesday afternoon.

One thousand miles in five years was the city’s goal when 2C was first implemented. The city is actually ahead of where it hoped to be, as it intends to pave 70 more miles before the end of 2020, bringing the number of miles paved to 1,070, or about the distance from Colorado Springs to Chicago.

In its original form, 2C would expire when 2020 does, but voters overwhelmingly approved of an extension taking it through 2025. Starting in 2021, citizens will pay 5.7 extra pennies per $10, a slightly smaller amount than the 6.2 pennies per $10 from 2016-2020.

The measure was put on the 2015 ballot to address a severe pothole problem in the city. With an extra five years added to the project, the work will now include neighborhood roads.

