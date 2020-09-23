Advertisement

Apple apologizes after ‘Siri’ points users to law enforcement as terrorists

By Bailey Hurley
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:17 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Apple has apologized this afternoon after several online videos showed Siri recommending police departments when asked where the closest terrorists were located.

“It’s disheartening. It’s disappointing,” Lt. Zimmel with Grand Forks Police said this morning. Zimmel’s words were echoed by several other law enforcement officers today when sent the recording of the following conversation:

“Hey Siri, where are the closest terrorists?” our Crime and Safety reporter, Bailey Hurley asked.

‘The nearest one I see is West Fargo Police Department on 4th Ave. in West Fargo, does that one sound good?’ Siri replied.

“2020 in it’s entirety I think all of us can all collectively agree can go away,” Lt. Zimmel said.

Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner says while he’s disappointed with Siri’s response altogether, he’s mostly worried her answer will deter people from seeking help in the future. Jahner says it’s important people feel like law enforcement offices and officers are safe spaces.

“You set up a scenario where you may have the interpretation that they are referring to the police, referring to law enforcement in a derogatory fashion," U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley said. "The last four or five months in North Dakota has been the most violent period that anyone can remember with the violence towards law enforcement. We’ve had an officer killed, we had officers and sheriff’s deputies shot, we had a case just last week that out officer indicted where a Fargo Police Officer was face to face with a loaded gun.”

In a statement to Valley News Live this afternoon, Apple apologized for the error and says the issue has been fixed. “Siri directs users to the police when they make requests that indicate emergency situations. In this case, Siri misinterpreted the query as users wanting to report terrorist activity to police.”

“That actually does make some sense because if someone does suspect that there are terroristic activities within the community, it’s very hard to get a direct line to the FBI,” Zimmel said.

Zimmel says while he hopes the error is fixed for good, his officers, like officers everywhere, will continue serving their counties and cities as best they can to keep everyone safe.

“People here are going to put the uniform on every day and go out and serve their community without regard to messages like that or things that are happening in the outside world,” he said.

When asked where the nearest terrorists are located, Siri’s new response states she doesn’t know how to respond.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

The largest wildfire in Colorado’s history is now 100% contained

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Tony Keith
The largest wildfire in Colorado’s history was officially contained on Wednesday, according to 11 News partner KKCO citing officials with the Bureau of Land Management.

National

US experts vow ‘no cutting corners’ as vaccine tests expand

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD and RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
A huge international study of a COVID-19 vaccine that aims to work with just one dose is getting underway as top U.S. health officials sought Wednesday to assure a skeptical Congress and public that they can trust any shots the government ultimately approves.

Local

A library in Colorado is asking for your pictures documenting the Vietnam War era

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
The Pueblo City-County Library District is calling for your submission of photos documenting the Vietnam War era (1964-1975). The library is looking for photos of veterans state-side or abroad, protests or activism, or even slices of life.

National

Carole Baskin of ‘Tiger King’ fame sued for defamation

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
As part of the lawsuit, the daughters of Baskin’s former husband are seeking more information about what happened to their father, who disappeared mysteriously more than two decades ago.

Forecast

Mainly dry and warm Wednesday...

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lucy Bergemann
Forecast 9.23.20

Latest News

Local

City hits 1,000 paved miles nearly 5 years after road-improvement measure 2C passes

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
A major milestone as road paving measure 2C approaches its fifth birthday!

National

Grand jury indicts 1 police officer in Breonna Taylor death, no homicide charges

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Kentucky grand jury on Wednesday indicted a single police officer for shooting into neighboring apartments but did not move forward with charges against any officers for their role in Breonna Taylor’s death.

Local

Mountain Metro to move bus route to Fillmore

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Colorado Springs is debuting a redirected bus route Sept. 28.

Local

City of Colorado Springs purchases open space land near Williams Canyon, Blodgett Peak

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
The city announced Tuesday it has purchased 315 acres from Castle Concrete, which owns the Black Canyon Quarry near the Cedar Heights neighborhood and Pikeview Quarry neighboring Oak Valley Ranch.

Local

Colorado College starts wastewater testing; helps find virus before people are symptomatic

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kasia Kerridge
CC says wastewater testing is an early warning system for finding COVID-19 cases.

Back to Learning

Wilson Elementary going back to e-learning until Oct. 7 due to 2 confirmed coronavirus cases

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
The school had begun bringing students back this week as part of District 11′s phased return to in-school learning, but reversed course after being notified of a new positive case in addition to a previously-presumptive case being confirmed as COVID-19.