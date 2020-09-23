Accused crime ring members charged with multiple thefts, break-ins

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Five members of an accused crime ring are now facing multiple charges related to a string of thefts and break-ins at trail head parking lots across Colorado.

Deandre France, Alex Edwards, Ashley Pierce, Karla Taylor, and Deidra Poellien are all named in arrest documents as members of an enterprise accused of racketeering. Detectives believe the group targeted popular parks like Bear Creek Park, Fox Run Park, Palmer Park, and more.

In the arrest papers, investigators say the group would “hunt for cars that were parked at trailhead parking lots, or other areas that would be conducive to owners being gone from their cars for a long period of time and little foot traffic.” Detectives believe the suspects would steal purses and other valuables from vehicles, and then impersonate the victims to make withdrawals at banks.

Investigators with the Colorado Springs Police, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, and other agencies across the state began looking into a pattern of thefts. Court documents state the group rented cars every couple of weeks to drive to the trailheads and smash out vehicle windows. The suspects are also accused of stealing license plates which they would reportedly fix to the rental cars to escape detection.

Detectives believe France and Edwards ran the organized crime ring. The women involved with the group are accused of cashing checks with wigs as disguises, the documents say.

One of the women told detectives she was homeless when she was approached by the two men. In the court documents, she tells investigators they asked her if she wanted to make some money and they “needed some help with checks.” Another woman said they approached her because “they needed someone innocent looking,” the documents say.

All five suspects are facing multiple charges. The top charge for France and Edwards is a class 2 felony, Violation of the Organized Crime Control Act."

France is currently booked in the El Paso County Jail on a $125,000 warrant. His next court appearance is in November.

Records from Broward County show Edwards was arrested in Florida. He is in custody there, waiting to be brought back to Colorado. It’s unclear when that will happen.

