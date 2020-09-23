Advertisement

A library in Colorado is asking for your pictures documenting the Vietnam War era

Vietnam War - 1st Cav LRP manning M2.50 on top LZ Betty's water tower, Photo Date: 1/27/68
Vietnam War - 1st Cav LRP manning M2.50 on top LZ Betty's water tower, Photo Date: 1/27/68(Icemanwcs / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:23 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (Pueblo City-County Library) - The Pueblo City-County Library District is calling for your submission of photos documenting the Vietnam War era (1964-1975). The library is looking for photos of veterans state-side or abroad, protests or activism, or even slices of life.

These images will be included in a video that will be released during this year’s All Pueblo Reads events. Images selected by PCCLD staff will be added to our digital archives and preserved for future generations. Submit your scanned photographs HERE.

