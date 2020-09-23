Advertisement

41-year-old man arrested in Colorado Springs accused of possessing child porn

Michael Webster is suspected of child porn crimes.
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 6:47 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A 41-year-old man joins a growing list of people in Colorado Springs accused of sex crimes against children.

On Tuesday, police publicly shared the mugshot of Michael Webster. Webster was arrested on Sept. 17 and is suspected of sexual exploitation of a child for possession and distribution of child sex abuse material. He was arrested in the 4000 block of Vicksburg Terrace, the neighborhood is north of N. Carefree Circle and to the west of N. Powers Boulevard.

A 40-year-old man was arrested last week in Colorado Springs and is suspected of a similar crime. In another case, a man is suspected of pimping a 16-year-old girl and was arrested on Monday in Colorado Springs.

If you suspect human trafficking in Colorado, you can call 866-455-5075 24/7 or text 720-999-9724.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

