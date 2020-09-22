Advertisement

‘Unfathomable’: US death toll from coronavirus hit 200,000

More than two dozen states are seeing a rise in week-to-week coronavirus cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 9:53 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - The death toll in the U.S. from the coronavirus has topped 200,000, a figure unimaginable eight months ago when the scourge first reached the world’s richest nation.

That’s according to the count kept by Johns Hopkins University, based on figures from state health authorities. The real number of dead is thought be much higher, in part because many COVID-19 deaths, especially early on, were probably ascribed to other causes.

The number of dead in the U.S. is equivalent to a 9/11 attack every day for 67 days. It is roughly equal to the population of Salt Lake City or Huntsville, Alabama.

