Serious crash involving a motorcyclist under investigation in Colorado Springs

A crash involving a motorcyclist closed down Cheyenne Road in Colorado Springs on 9/21/20.
A crash involving a motorcyclist closed down Cheyenne Road in Colorado Springs on 9/21/20.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 8:24 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs road was closed in both directions Monday night as police investigated a crash involving a motorcyclist.

The crash happened at about 7:30 p.m. on E. Cheyenne Road near Norwood Avenue. The intersection is near the Stratton Meadows neighborhood. Early into the investigation, police believe the crash involved a motorcyclist and one other vehicle. At least one person was taken to the hospital. Details on how severely the person was injured were not immediately available. The road remained closed as of 8:20 p.m.

As more details become available this article will be updated.

