Protesters at city hall ahead of police oversight committee appointment

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A group of less than 10 protesters was outside Colorado Springs City Hall Tuesday morning, as city council is expected to appoint board members to the long-awaited police accountability committee.

Protesters said they were there because three people on the list of those being appointed to the new committee have ties to law enforcement.

“Our concerns are that it took a lot of work to pass this bill and move this forward for the overall cause and movement, and it’s kind of a slap in the face almost that they would have this, what was supposed to be a civilian board, and have some of those civilians be so heavily affiliated with police,” said protester Eli Blackshear.

City council voted on the total 11 members and two alternates last week. On the list is Rachael Flick, the widow of fallen El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy, Micah Flick. Also to be appointed is Luis Velez, a long-time veteran of both the Colorado Springs and Pueblo police departments who retired as Pueblo police chief in 2017.

“We wanted it to be balanced,” said city council President Richard Skorman. “We have several people that are concerned citizens of people who live in the neighborhoods that might be impacted by police, and people who were protesting.”

Blackshear added that “there are some wonderful members that are also finalists on this commission,” but said, when referring to all board members, “I think it should be people disconnected from law enforcement.”

Skorman says skepticism is expected and welcomed as public input. He expects the board could have their first meeting within one week. All of their meetings will be public. Meeting times will be posted on the city’s website once the committee plans them.

