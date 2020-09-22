Man suspected of pimping a child and human trafficking arrested in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A 26-year-old man is facing a number of serious charges tied to suspected human trafficking.

Investigators built the case against Emmanuel Eldridge for about two months before they pulled him over on Monday in the area of Palmer Park Boulevard and Powers Boulevard and arrested him. Eldridge is facing charges including human trafficking of a minor for sexual servitude, pimping of a child and pimping.

In July, detectives learned of a 16-year-old girl who had possibly been sex trafficked. Detectives interviewed the child and were able to identify a second adult victim. It isn’t clear how Eldridge was tied to the crimes he’s accused of, but 11 News will be requesting his arrest papers and we plan on updating this article.

If you suspect human trafficking in Colorado, you can call 866-455-5075 24/7 or text 720-999-9724.

