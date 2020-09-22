Advertisement

Denver police investigate baton assault of protester

POLICE LIGHTS MGN
POLICE LIGHTS MGN(WSAZ)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:19 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) - Denver police are investigating an allegation that an officer sexually assaulted a protester with a baton while taking him into custody in July.

Michael Jacobs was arrested at a park near the state Capitol on July 29 during a protest over a homeless sweep. His lawyer says that after police tackled him, an officer plunged a baton into his backside several times, causing him to suffer hemorrhages. He says another officer held him by his hair and punched him in the head, giving him a concussion.

Denver police declined to comment because of the ongoing investigation.

