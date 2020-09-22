Crews battle house fire east of Colorado Springs Monday night

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a house fire late Monday night just east of Colorado Springs.

At about 9 p.m. Cimarron Hills Fire tweeted out they were responding to a call in the 6500 block of Bismark Road. The neighborhood is just north of Constitution Avenue between Powers Boulevard and Peterson Road. An 11 News crew on scene witnessed firefighters battling back flames on the roof. The fire appeared to be under control at about 9:20 p.m.

This is a developing story and as more information becomes available this article will be updated.

