Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner announces he will vote to confirm a judge for Supreme Court vacancy, if there is a ‘qualified nominee’

(KKTV) - Republican Sen. Cory Gardner released a statement on Monday concerning the Supreme Court vacancy:

“When a President exercises constitutional authority to nominate a judge for the Supreme Court vacancy, the Senate must decide how to best fulfill its constitutional duty of advice and consent. I have and will continue to support judicial nominees who will protect our Constitution, not legislate from the bench, and uphold the law. Should a qualified nominee who meets this criteria be put forward, I will vote to confirm.”

The vacancy is left by the late-Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Gardner’s statement comes after controversy over the same topic in 2016 when former President Barack Obama tried to nominate a justice to fill a seat left vacant by Justice Antonin Scalia. In 2016, Gardner opposed considering President Obama’s Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland, in part because the Senate and White House were controlled by different parties. “Our next election is too soon and the stakes are too high,” he said then. Scalia died 237 days before the 2016 election. Ginsburg died 46 days before this year’s election.

Sen. Gardner is facing off against former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper for the senate seat. Hickenlooper tweeted the following:

Feb 2016: Cory Gardner said the next President should choose the SCOTUS nominee



6:15am today: Trump went on Fox & Friends to pressure Cory to vote for his nominee



5:06pm: Cory said he'll vote yes



Cory Gardner stands with Trump. One hundred percent. https://t.co/gLG8n4dIxQ — John Hickenlooper (@Hickenlooper) September 22, 2020

