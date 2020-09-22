Advertisement

Colorado police officer killed in crash while off-duty, last heroic act was being an organ donor

Officer Mikaela Lakin.
Officer Mikaela Lakin.(Aurora PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 7:19 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - The Aurora Police Department honored the life of Officer Mikaela Lakin on Monday, announcing her passing on social media and adding that even in death she chose to donate life.

Officer Lakin was hit and killed in a crash on Friday while she was off-duty. Lakin was traveling on a motorcycle when the driver of a Honda Pilot turned and crashed into her, according to police. Early into the investigation, police believe Officer Lakin had the right-of-way. Police added the driver of the Honda Pilot was cooperative and neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected by either driver.

Officer Lakin served with Aurora Police since 2019.

Police Chief Vanessa Wilson made a point to include Officer Lakin was an organ donor. Click here for more information on Donate Life Colorado.

