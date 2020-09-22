Colorado police officer killed in crash while off-duty, last heroic act was being an organ donor

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - The Aurora Police Department honored the life of Officer Mikaela Lakin on Monday, announcing her passing on social media and adding that even in death she chose to donate life.

Officer Lakin was hit and killed in a crash on Friday while she was off-duty. Lakin was traveling on a motorcycle when the driver of a Honda Pilot turned and crashed into her, according to police. Early into the investigation, police believe Officer Lakin had the right-of-way. Police added the driver of the Honda Pilot was cooperative and neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected by either driver.

Officer Lakin served with Aurora Police since 2019.

Police Chief Vanessa Wilson made a point to include Officer Lakin was an organ donor. Click here for more information on Donate Life Colorado.

#FallenHero Sadly Friday night APD Officer Mikaela M. Lakin, 25, Badge #19-77 was struck & killed in a crash at S. Aurora Pkwy. & E. Arapahoe Rd. while off-duty. She served Aurora since Aug. of 2019 & even in death she chose to #DonateLife as an organ donor @DonateLifeCO (1/2) pic.twitter.com/PGtpxN1tJK — Chief Vanessa Wilson (@APDChiefWilson) September 22, 2020

