CHSAA releases schedule, re-alignment for 2020 football season

Season “A” will begin Oct. 8
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:20 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - CHSAA has released the new league alignment and condensed schedule for the “Season A” high school football year.

CHSAA announced two football seasons would take place throughout the 2020-21 school year: one in the fall (Season A) beginning Oct. 8 and the originally planned “Season C” starting in March. Schools were allowed to choose between playing in either fall or spring, with the vast majority of Colorado school districts opting for the normal fall season. As schools began to opt-out of fall, CHSAA re-aligned some leagues and updated their six game regular season schedules for the fall.

According to CHSAA’s website, 78% of all schools have opted for a fall season, with 36 of the 42 teams in 4A fielding a team soon. 218 schools in total will begin practices Sep. 24. Round 1 of the playoffs is set for Nov. 11, with state championship games Dec. 5.

2020-21 CHSAA Southern Colorado football league alignments:

5A:

South:
Chaparral
Doherty
Douglas County
Legend
Pine Creek
Regis Jesuit

4A:

SouthernWestern SlopeI-25
Air AcademyGrand JunctionCheyenne Mountain
Fountain Fort-CarsonFruita MonumentCoronado
Mesa RidgeMontroseLiberty
Pueblo WestGrand Junction CentralPalmer
RampartPalmer RidgeThornton
Vista RidgePonderosaWidefield

3A:

ColoradoSouth Central
Discovery CanyonCanon City
Holy FamilyDurango
Lewis-PalmerPueblo Centennial
LutheranPueblo Central
MitchellPueblo County
NiwotPueblo East
Riverdale RidgePueblo South

2A:

WestSouthwest
DeltaAlamosa
ElizabethBayfield
EnglewoodLa Junta
Middle ParkLamar
Moffat CountyManitou Springs
Woodland ParkPagosa Springs

1A:

FoothillsTri-PeaksNorth Central
JeffersonFlorenceHolyoke
The PinnacleRyeWray
BennettColorado Springs ChristianYuma
Platte CanyonRocky FordBurlington
StrasburgPeytonWiggins
Prospect Ridge AcademyTrinidadLimon
Banning Lewis PrepHighland

8-Man:

SouthernArkansas Valley
Pikes Peak ChristianFowler
SimlaHolly
SwinkCrowley County
Dolores Huerta PrepMcClave
CalhanSpringfield
Wiley

6-Man:

SouthwestEastCentral
CotopaxiHi-PlainsKiowa
La VetaStratton/LibertyDeer Trail
Sierra GrandeCheyenne WellsHanover
Mountain ValleyKit CarsonGenoa-Hugo
Cripple Creek-VictorEadsMiami-Yoder

A full list of schedules for the upcoming fall season can be found on CHSAA’s website.

