CHSAA releases schedule, re-alignment for 2020 football season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - CHSAA has released the new league alignment and condensed schedule for the “Season A” high school football year.

CHSAA announced two football seasons would take place throughout the 2020-21 school year: one in the fall (Season A) beginning Oct. 8 and the originally planned “Season C” starting in March. Schools were allowed to choose between playing in either fall or spring, with the vast majority of Colorado school districts opting for the normal fall season. As schools began to opt-out of fall, CHSAA re-aligned some leagues and updated their six game regular season schedules for the fall.

According to CHSAA’s website, 78% of all schools have opted for a fall season, with 36 of the 42 teams in 4A fielding a team soon. 218 schools in total will begin practices Sep. 24. Round 1 of the playoffs is set for Nov. 11, with state championship games Dec. 5.

CHSAA lists percentage of schools who have opted for a fall football season in each classification (chsaanow.com)

2020-21 CHSAA Southern Colorado football league alignments:

5A:

South: Chaparral Doherty Douglas County Legend Pine Creek Regis Jesuit

4A:

Southern Western Slope I-25 Air Academy Grand Junction Cheyenne Mountain Fountain Fort-Carson Fruita Monument Coronado Mesa Ridge Montrose Liberty Pueblo West Grand Junction Central Palmer Rampart Palmer Ridge Thornton Vista Ridge Ponderosa Widefield

3A:

Colorado South Central Discovery Canyon Canon City Holy Family Durango Lewis-Palmer Pueblo Centennial Lutheran Pueblo Central Mitchell Pueblo County Niwot Pueblo East Riverdale Ridge Pueblo South

2A:

West Southwest Delta Alamosa Elizabeth Bayfield Englewood La Junta Middle Park Lamar Moffat County Manitou Springs Woodland Park Pagosa Springs

1A:

Foothills Tri-Peaks North Central Jefferson Florence Holyoke The Pinnacle Rye Wray Bennett Colorado Springs Christian Yuma Platte Canyon Rocky Ford Burlington Strasburg Peyton Wiggins Prospect Ridge Academy Trinidad Limon Banning Lewis Prep Highland

8-Man:

Southern Arkansas Valley Pikes Peak Christian Fowler Simla Holly Swink Crowley County Dolores Huerta Prep McClave Calhan Springfield Wiley

6-Man:

Southwest East Central Cotopaxi Hi-Plains Kiowa La Veta Stratton/Liberty Deer Trail Sierra Grande Cheyenne Wells Hanover Mountain Valley Kit Carson Genoa-Hugo Cripple Creek-Victor Eads Miami-Yoder

A full list of schedules for the upcoming fall season can be found on CHSAA’s website.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.