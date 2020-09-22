CHSAA releases schedule, re-alignment for 2020 football season
Season “A” will begin Oct. 8
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - CHSAA has released the new league alignment and condensed schedule for the “Season A” high school football year.
CHSAA announced two football seasons would take place throughout the 2020-21 school year: one in the fall (Season A) beginning Oct. 8 and the originally planned “Season C” starting in March. Schools were allowed to choose between playing in either fall or spring, with the vast majority of Colorado school districts opting for the normal fall season. As schools began to opt-out of fall, CHSAA re-aligned some leagues and updated their six game regular season schedules for the fall.
According to CHSAA’s website, 78% of all schools have opted for a fall season, with 36 of the 42 teams in 4A fielding a team soon. 218 schools in total will begin practices Sep. 24. Round 1 of the playoffs is set for Nov. 11, with state championship games Dec. 5.
2020-21 CHSAA Southern Colorado football league alignments:
5A:
|South:
|Chaparral
|Doherty
|Douglas County
|Legend
|Pine Creek
|Regis Jesuit
4A:
|Southern
|Western Slope
|I-25
|Air Academy
|Grand Junction
|Cheyenne Mountain
|Fountain Fort-Carson
|Fruita Monument
|Coronado
|Mesa Ridge
|Montrose
|Liberty
|Pueblo West
|Grand Junction Central
|Palmer
|Rampart
|Palmer Ridge
|Thornton
|Vista Ridge
|Ponderosa
|Widefield
3A:
|Colorado
|South Central
|Discovery Canyon
|Canon City
|Holy Family
|Durango
|Lewis-Palmer
|Pueblo Centennial
|Lutheran
|Pueblo Central
|Mitchell
|Pueblo County
|Niwot
|Pueblo East
|Riverdale Ridge
|Pueblo South
2A:
|West
|Southwest
|Delta
|Alamosa
|Elizabeth
|Bayfield
|Englewood
|La Junta
|Middle Park
|Lamar
|Moffat County
|Manitou Springs
|Woodland Park
|Pagosa Springs
1A:
|Foothills
|Tri-Peaks
|North Central
|Jefferson
|Florence
|Holyoke
|The Pinnacle
|Rye
|Wray
|Bennett
|Colorado Springs Christian
|Yuma
|Platte Canyon
|Rocky Ford
|Burlington
|Strasburg
|Peyton
|Wiggins
|Prospect Ridge Academy
|Trinidad
|Limon
|Banning Lewis Prep
|Highland
8-Man:
|Southern
|Arkansas Valley
|Pikes Peak Christian
|Fowler
|Simla
|Holly
|Swink
|Crowley County
|Dolores Huerta Prep
|McClave
|Calhan
|Springfield
|Wiley
6-Man:
|Southwest
|East
|Central
|Cotopaxi
|Hi-Plains
|Kiowa
|La Veta
|Stratton/Liberty
|Deer Trail
|Sierra Grande
|Cheyenne Wells
|Hanover
|Mountain Valley
|Kit Carson
|Genoa-Hugo
|Cripple Creek-Victor
|Eads
|Miami-Yoder
A full list of schedules for the upcoming fall season can be found on CHSAA’s website.
