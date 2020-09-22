Advertisement

7 displaced after house fire in Fountain

Firefighters at the scene of a destructive fire early Sept. 22, 2020, which has left six people displaced.
Firefighters at the scene of a destructive fire early Sept. 22, 2020, which has left six people displaced.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:59 AM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A family of seven has been displaced from their home after a fire tore through part of the structure early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to Daffodil Street in Fountain around 3:30 a.m.

“We got a call for a structure fire,” said Capt. Rick Daniels with the Fountain Fire Department. “When we first got on scene we found two cars in the driveway full involved. The fire had actually spread to the exterior front of the structure.”

Firefighters began a blitz attack.

“Started hitting the fire from the outside of the structure. Completely did a 360 around the structure, found a majority of the fire was just contained to the front side of the structure," Daniels said.

The family, including an infant, were able to escape the home. No injuries were reported.

Crews had the fire out before 5:45 a.m., but the scene remained extremely active.

Firefighters said it was very lucky the neighboring homes didn’t catch on fire.

“So what happens is a lot of times when a house is fully involved like this one was, you get exposures like to the houses next door. The heat from that fire starts to melt the other side of the other structures, the siding on the structures and stuff like that. When we got here, we had that handled by different crews taking care of the other structures so that they didn’t catch on fire as well,” Daniels said.

Daniels was uncertain whether the home was a total loss.

“The house is obviously not livable. Undetermined on total loss, but they’re just unable to live in it at this time."

The Red Cross is assisting the family in finding a place to stay.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

A few showers around ...

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brian Bledsoe
Forecast 9.21.20

National

Beta makes landfall on Texas coast as total rainfall remains an unknown

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By JUAN A. LOZANO
Beta was expected to move northeast along the Texas coast over the next couple of days, weakening into a depression, before heading into Louisiana sometime mid-week.

Local

Crews battle house fire east of Colorado Springs Monday night

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Crews were called to a house fire late Monday night just east of Colorado Springs.

Crime

Man suspected of pimping a child and human trafficking arrested in Colorado Springs

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
A 26-year-old man is facing a number of serious charges tied to suspected human trafficking.

Latest News

Local

Serious crash involving a motorcyclist under investigation in Colorado Springs

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
One person suffered serious injuries after a motorcycle and truck collided.

Local

El Paso County sees ‘modest uptick’ in coronavirus cases after Labor Day, doctors prepare for possible fall surge

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Catherine Silver
As Colorado heads into fall and flu season, we can’t let up in the fight against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the El Paso County Health Department said Monday.

Local

Colorado police officer killed in crash while off-duty, last heroic act was being an organ donor

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
The Aurora Police Department honored the life of Officer Mikaela Lakin on Monday, announcing her passing on social media and adding that even in death she chose to donate life.

Local

Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner announces he will vote to confirm a judge for Supreme Court vacancy, if there is a ‘qualified nominee’

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Republican Sen. Cory Gardner released a statement on Monday concerning the Supreme Court vacancy...

Politics

Barrett emerges as court favorite; Trump to pick by weekend

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, LISA MASCARO and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
President Donald Trump said Monday he expects to announce his pick for the Supreme Court by week’s end, before Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is buried, launching a monumental Senate confirmation fight ahead of the November election.

Local

WANTED: Armed robbery suspects out of Fountain

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Police in Fountain are hoping for help with identifying two suspects in an armed robbery