7 displaced after house fire in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A family of seven has been displaced from their home after a fire tore through part of the structure early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to Daffodil Street in Fountain around 3:30 a.m.

“We got a call for a structure fire,” said Capt. Rick Daniels with the Fountain Fire Department. “When we first got on scene we found two cars in the driveway full involved. The fire had actually spread to the exterior front of the structure.”

Firefighters began a blitz attack.

“Started hitting the fire from the outside of the structure. Completely did a 360 around the structure, found a majority of the fire was just contained to the front side of the structure," Daniels said.

The family, including an infant, were able to escape the home. No injuries were reported.

Crews had the fire out before 5:45 a.m., but the scene remained extremely active.

BREAKING: Fire involving a house and two cars on Daffodil Street in Fountain. FD is not sure how this started, or if it’s suspicious. 6-person family is without a home tonight, but i uninjured. @KKTV11News pic.twitter.com/38S25IhLeF — Kasia Kerridge (@KasiaKerridgeTV) September 22, 2020

Firefighters said it was very lucky the neighboring homes didn’t catch on fire.

“So what happens is a lot of times when a house is fully involved like this one was, you get exposures like to the houses next door. The heat from that fire starts to melt the other side of the other structures, the siding on the structures and stuff like that. When we got here, we had that handled by different crews taking care of the other structures so that they didn’t catch on fire as well,” Daniels said.

Daniels was uncertain whether the home was a total loss.

“The house is obviously not livable. Undetermined on total loss, but they’re just unable to live in it at this time."

The Red Cross is assisting the family in finding a place to stay.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

