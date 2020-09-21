WANTED: Armed robbery suspects out of Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Fountain are hoping for help with identifying two suspects in an armed robbery

The crime happened at about 3:51 at United Business Bank at 410 S. Santa Fe Ave. on Monday. Pictures of the suspects are at the top of this article. Investigators believe one of the suspects is a man, they aren’t sure of the gender for the other suspect.

Before police could get to the scene, the suspects fled the area in a black sedan with tinted windows.

Anyone with information that could help is asked to call Detective Bixby by phone or email at 719-382-4264 or mbixby@fountainpd.com. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634 STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

