Advertisement

WANTED: Armed robbery suspects out of Fountain

Armed robbery suspects 9/21/20.
Armed robbery suspects 9/21/20.(Fountain PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:54 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Fountain are hoping for help with identifying two suspects in an armed robbery

The crime happened at about 3:51 at United Business Bank at 410 S. Santa Fe Ave. on Monday. Pictures of the suspects are at the top of this article. Investigators believe one of the suspects is a man, they aren’t sure of the gender for the other suspect.

Before police could get to the scene, the suspects fled the area in a black sedan with tinted windows.

Anyone with information that could help is asked to call Detective Bixby by phone or email at 719-382-4264 or mbixby@fountainpd.com. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634 STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Barrett emerges as court favorite; Trump to pick by weekend

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, LISA MASCARO and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
President Donald Trump said Monday he expects to announce his pick for the Supreme Court by week’s end, before Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is buried, launching a monumental Senate confirmation fight ahead of the November election.

Local

Coloradans will vote on a 22-week abortion ban in November

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Despite past failed attempts to outlaw or limit abortions in Colorado, anti-abortion advocates have another chance to win over voters with a November ballot measure that would ban the procedure after 22 weeks.

Local

Moose set free after wandering onto Fort Carson (photos and videos inside!)

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
It took a small army to rescue a moose from Fort Carson Monday morning!

Local

Rye High School students and staff return to in-person learning

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nicole Heins
Rye High School in D-70 opens for in-person learning.

Latest News

National

Rainfall main unknown as Beta approaches Texas coast

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By JUAN A. LOZANO
The storm was no longer expected to gain hurricane strength and forecasters decreased estimated rainfall totals from Beta early Monday.

Crime

Man turns tables on alleged kidnapper, walks her into ER at gunpoint

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Initially, there was confusion over who was the victim and who was the suspect when a bleeding male walked into the Penrose ER Sunday afternoon with a gun fixed on a woman.

Forecast

A few showers around ...

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lucy Bergemann
Forecast 9.21.20

Sports

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton out for year with torn ACL

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Richie Cozzolino
The Broncos can’t catch a break.

International

330 elephants in Botswana may have died from toxic algae

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The sudden deaths of some 330 elephants in northwestern Botswana earlier this year may have occurred because they drank water contaminated by toxic blue-green algae, the government announced Monday.

Local

2 presumptive positive cases confirmed at Doherty High, Wilson Elementary; D-11 still proceeding with phased return to in-person learning

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe and Melissa Henry
District 11 is delaying in-person learning for one of its high schools following a probable positive COVID-19 case associated with the school but bringing the other schools back on schedule.