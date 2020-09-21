Advertisement

Suspect who allegedly sent envelope containing ricin to White House arrested at US-Canada border

An envelope addressed to President Donald Trump was intercepted by the FBI and tested for the poison ricin.
An envelope addressed to President Donald Trump was intercepted by the FBI and tested for the poison ricin.(Source: CNN)
By CBS News
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:59 AM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CBS) - A person suspected of sending an envelope addressed to White House that contained the poison ricin has been arrested, the FBI said Sunday. CBS News has learned the suspect, a woman, was apprehended at the New York-Canada border and is believed to have been trying to enter the U.S.

CBS News has also learned that the woman was carrying a gun.

Her name wasn’t released.

The U.S. Customs and Border Patrol and Royal Canadian Mounted Police had no comment.

The letter appeared to have originated in Canada, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police have said. It was intercepted at a government facility that screens mail addressed to the White House and President Donald Trump and a preliminary investigation indicated it tested positive for ricin, officials said.

There have been several prior instances in which U.S. officials have been targeted with ricin sent through the mail.

A Navy veteran was arrested in 2018 and confessed to sending envelopes to Trump and members of his administration that contained the substance from which ricin is derived. The letters were intercepted, and no one was hurt.

In 2014, a Mississippi man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after sending letters dusted with ricin to President Barack Obama and other officials.

Copyright 2020 CBS News. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: Sept. 21

Updated: moments ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Two men accused of exploiting children are among this week’s “Most Wanted.”

News

Fire evacuation prep in Colorado Springs

Updated: 8 minutes ago

Politics

As Democrats balk, Trump to make high court pick by Saturday

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump says he expects to announce his pick for the Supreme Court on Friday or Saturday, after funeral services for Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

National

Raging Colorado wildfire forces evacuations

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By KMGH Staff
The Cameron Peak fire has been burning since Aug. 13. Stiff southwest winds sent that fire racing to the northeast.

Local

Disasters don’t wait: What do in case another wildfire happens locally

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Kasia Kerridge
Although there are no active wildfires burning locally, the recent smoke in the air around southern Colorado is a reminder that one can happen here again anytime.

Latest News

National

Obesity among U.S. adults hits all-time high, report says

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By CNN Staff and Elizabeth Rodil
The report also found that childhood obesity is on the rise.

National

Mandatory evacuations in Colorado as wildfire surges

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
The Cameron Peak fire has been burning since Aug. 13. Stiff southwest winds sent that fire racing to the northeast.

National

Tropical Storm Beta forecast to make landfall Monday

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Tropical Storm Beta was set to make landfall along Texas' central or upper Gulf Coast late Monday night. It was then expected to move northeastward along the coast and head into Louisiana sometime mid-week, with rainfall as its biggest threat.

Forecast

Quiet start to the week!

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sydney Jackson
Forecast 9.21.20

National Politics

Foot Locker stores to double as voter registration sites

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN Staff
The athletic retailer is joining forces with Rock the Vote to provide voter registration services. Foot Locker customers will be able to sign up to take part in the political process in the stores.