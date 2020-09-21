Advertisement

Steelers knock out Lock, hold off Driskel, Broncos 26-21

Denver falls to 0-2 to start season for second consecutive year
Broncos Quarterback Drew Lock walks off the field after injuring his shoulder Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers
Broncos Quarterback Drew Lock walks off the field after injuring his shoulder Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers(Other)
By WILL GRAVES
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 10:06 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Ben Roethlisberger threw for 311 yards with two touchdowns and an interception and the Pittsburgh Steelers fended off a spirited comeback by the Denver Broncos 26-21.

The Steelers (2-0) knocked out Denver starting quarterback Drew Lock in the first quarter with a right shoulder injury but didn’t secure the win under safety Terrell Edmunds sacked Broncos backup Jeff Driskel on fourth-and-2 with less than two minutes to go.

Driskel completed 18 of 34 for 256 yards with two touchdowns and a pick and absorbed a serious pounding at the hands of Pittsburgh’s defense.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Sports

Davis hits 3 at buzzer, Lakers edge Nuggets for 2-0 lead

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Anthony Davis made a 3-pointer as time expired to give the Los Angeles Lakers a 105-103 victory over the Denver Nuggets and a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference finals.

Sports

Friday Fantasy Focus - Week 2

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 12:20 AM MDT
|
By KKTV
Taylor Kilgore and Richie Cozzolino break down the second week of the NFL season

News

CSU Pueblo Girls Soccer Team Enters Quarantine

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 8:09 PM MDT
|
CSU Pueblo Girls Soccer Team Enters Quarantine

Sports

Former Broncos RB C.J. Anderson retires

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:02 PM MDT
|
By Richie Cozzolino
C.J. Anderson, the Denver Broncos Pro Bowl running back from the glory days of the Super Bowl 50 season, has retired.

Latest News

Sports

Southern Colorado schools decide on fall or spring football season

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 9:04 AM MDT
|
By Richie Cozzolino
After months of back-and-forth between CHSAA and the governor’s office, the decision to play fall football is up to the schools.

Back to Learning

State Health Department Approves Guidance for Fall Sports

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:34 PM MDT
|
State Health Department Approves Guidance for Fall Sports

Local

CHSAA Board of Directors votes to allow schools in Colorado the opportunity to choose between a fall season or spring season for sports like football

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:35 PM MDT
|
By Tony Keith
Sports like football are one step closer to taking place in the fall at the high school level in Colorado.

Local

Nuggets with a dominant 104-89 win over the Clippers get set to take on the Lakers

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 9:38 PM MDT
|
By Tony Keith
For the second straight series, the Nuggets are advancing in the NBA Playoffs after they were down three games to one.

National

School leader: Big Ten football on hold until questions answered

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 1:43 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
The University of Wisconsin chancellor says Big Ten football will remain on hold until there are answers to questions about COVID-19 testing and tracing, along with possible long-term heart issues related to the coronavirus.

National

Nebraska University president discussing Big Ten announcement on a hot mic

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 1:43 PM MDT
|
Nebraska University president discussing Big Ten announcement on a hot mic