Steelers knock out Lock, hold off Driskel, Broncos 26-21
Denver falls to 0-2 to start season for second consecutive year
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Ben Roethlisberger threw for 311 yards with two touchdowns and an interception and the Pittsburgh Steelers fended off a spirited comeback by the Denver Broncos 26-21.
The Steelers (2-0) knocked out Denver starting quarterback Drew Lock in the first quarter with a right shoulder injury but didn’t secure the win under safety Terrell Edmunds sacked Broncos backup Jeff Driskel on fourth-and-2 with less than two minutes to go.
Driskel completed 18 of 34 for 256 yards with two touchdowns and a pick and absorbed a serious pounding at the hands of Pittsburgh’s defense.
