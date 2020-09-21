Rye High School students and staff return to in-person learning

Rye, Colo. (KKTV) - Ninth graders at Rye High School in Pueblo County returned to in-person learning this morning. This is part of what district leaders are calling a “rolling transition” as students come back.

Todd Seip, from D-70, tells 11 news that the second first day of school for students went very well. “Today we’ve seen excited kids and excited teachers and I’m sure some excited parents throughout the day as students are back in the building” said Seip.

Tenth graders will return in-person tomorrow, eleventh graders come back Wednesday, and twelfth graders on Thursday. All 224 students will be back on campus starting next Monday.

Throughout the school, many precautions are in place to help slow the spread of COVID-19. D-70 says students and staff can only get inside through two entrances, and then you must walk through what used to be an old metal detector to take your temperature. Hand sanitizer bottles are located throughout the hallways and classrooms, the hallways are just one way, desks are spaced out, and students and staff must wear face masks when inside.

The principal of Rye High School, Michelle Mann was excited to see both students and staff together, and say the precautions for COVID-19 seem are not too different for students as they return. “Today our students came in and they’ve been responding very well. They’re just our freshman today but they’re responding wonderfully to all of the new rules and safety procedures we have to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Mann.

Pueblo County and Pueblo West High Schools will being the rolling transition into in-person learning next week.

