Motorcycle driver taken to hospital after crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police responded to a traffic accident Sunday evening near East Ramona Avenue and South Nevada Avenue. Officers say a motorcyclist tried to pass a truck when the truck took a right turn. That’s when the motorcyclist lost control, throwing the driver. He was taken to Memorial Hospital with potentially life threatening injuries.

Right now CSPD is investigating the crash. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

