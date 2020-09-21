Advertisement

Motorcycle driver taken to hospital after crash

(GFX)
By KKTV
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 10:04 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police responded to a traffic accident Sunday evening near East Ramona Avenue and South Nevada Avenue. Officers say a motorcyclist tried to pass a truck when the truck took a right turn. That’s when the motorcyclist lost control, throwing the driver. He was taken to Memorial Hospital with potentially life threatening injuries.

Right now CSPD is investigating the crash. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Quiet start to the week!

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Christina Sanjuan
Forecast 9.20.20

Politics

Biden to GOP senators: Don’t jam through Ginsburg nominee

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska says she doesn’t support taking up a Supreme Court nomination so close to the Nov. 3 election.

National

Tropical Storm Beta churns slowly toward Texas, Louisiana

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Beta would be the ninth named storm to make landfall in the continental U.S. in 2020, tying a record set in 1916.

Local

Pueblo Police search for homicide suspect

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Nicole Heins
Pueblo Police searching for homicide suspect, Gina Vinson.

Latest News

Crime

Police searching for hit-and-run driver who hit pedestrian at Garden of the Gods and Centennial

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
https://www.kktv.com/2020/09/20/governor-amends-last-call-order-some-counties-including-el-paso-to-see-it-moved-to-midnight-or-later/

State

Governor amends ‘last call’ order; some counties including El Paso to see it moved to midnight or later

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
The governor has amended the last call order on a county-by-county basis depending on where they stand on the state’s new COVID-19 dial.

State

Trucker killed in rollover on Monarch Pass

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Troopers say the 43-year-old trucker was near the pass’ 11,312-foot summit when he missed a curve in the road and went off the highway.

Crime

Standoff ends with man taken into custody

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 10:33 PM MDT
|
By Megan Hiler
A man is in custody Saturday night following an hours-long standoff with police that forced neighbors to stay inside their homes.

National

Police: 2 dead, 14 wounded at party in Rochester, New York

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 9:49 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
Authorities in Rochester, New York, say a mass shooting has resulted in fatalities.

Local

Residents asked to shelter-in-place for barricaded suspect in El Paso County

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 5:44 PM MDT
|
By Nicole Heins
Residents asked to shelter- in-place for barricaded suspect near 14000 Clifford Dr. in Peyton.