Moose set free after wandering onto Fort Carson (photos and videos inside!)

&#34;A bull moose gets a quick bath before wildlife officers drive it up to the mountains to be released back into the wild in much better moose habitat then and had on Fort Carson near Colorado Springs,&#34; CPW said.
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 2:00 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT CARSON, Colo. (KKTV) - It took a small army to rescue a moose from Fort Carson Monday morning!

The wayward animal ended up in a hairy spot on post and required a little bit of human help.

The youngster wanted to stay where he was, said Colorado Parks and Wildlife District Wildlife Manager Corey Adler.

“He didn’t seem like he wanted to leave.”

But the Army life is no place for a moose, and thanks to a team effort, he was safely relocated to the mountain west of Colorado Springs.

“District Wildlife Officer Cassidy English did one great shot with a dart and took 10 minutes and he’s down sleeping,” Adler said.

Once he was safe in the trailer, wildlife officers gave him a reverse tranquilizer to wake him up.

He even got a bath before returning to the wild!

Now the moose can “be all he can be” free in the wilderness!

