Moose set free after wandering onto Fort Carson (photos and videos inside!)

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KKTV) - It took a small army to rescue a moose from Fort Carson Monday morning!

The wayward animal ended up in a hairy spot on post and required a little bit of human help.

Another day, another moose #rescue in the #ColoradoSprings area. Today we have a bull moose on Fort Carson. In a bad spot near many buildings and vehicles. @COParksWildlife officers planning to move it. #wildlife #conservation pic.twitter.com/UBWZYdDftQ — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) September 21, 2020

The youngster wanted to stay where he was, said Colorado Parks and Wildlife District Wildlife Manager Corey Adler.

“He didn’t seem like he wanted to leave.”

But the Army life is no place for a moose, and thanks to a team effort, he was safely relocated to the mountain west of Colorado Springs.

Who wants to be the one to approach a 700 pound bull moose to find out if it's truly sleeping from a tranquilizer dart? That duty fell to @COParksWildlife Officers Cassidy English and Corey Adler. Good news. It's asleep. Time to load it. #wildlife #conservation pic.twitter.com/bRO0JHfOG7 — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) September 21, 2020

“District Wildlife Officer Cassidy English did one great shot with a dart and took 10 minutes and he’s down sleeping,” Adler said.

A team of @COParksWildlife officers and Fort Carson staff prepare to move a bull moose that showed up in a bad spot Monday. It will be released in the mountains. #wildlife #rescue #conservation pic.twitter.com/tpvsIV7pt7 — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) September 21, 2020

Once he was safe in the trailer, wildlife officers gave him a reverse tranquilizer to wake him up.

LISTEN as a groggy bull moose growls and groans while sedated. @COParksWildlife #rescued it from a bad place on Fort Carson and will release it in the mountains. #wildlife #conservation pic.twitter.com/QreCe32LjL — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) September 21, 2020

He even got a bath before returning to the wild!

Bath time for a bull moose found on Fort Carson and #rescued today by @COParksWildlife officers who will now release it into moose habitat in the mountains West of #ColoradoSprings. pic.twitter.com/8VRAooMheB — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) September 21, 2020

Now the moose can “be all he can be” free in the wilderness!

