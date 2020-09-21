MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: Sept. 21

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two men accused of exploiting children are among this week’s “Most Wanted.”

One of the two, Daniel Schnieders, is also facing charges of sexual assault on a child and aggravated sex offense. He is a 30-year-old white male, described as 170 pounds and 5-foot-11 with blond hair and hazel eyes.

The other, 31-year-old Jeshua Pivaral-Lopez, also faces child prostitution charges. Pivaral-Lopez is described as 5-foot-8 and 290 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is a white male.

Hank Harris, 50, is wanted on drug and menacing charges. He is described as a 5-foot-6 Asian male weighing 180 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Ericka Sanchez, 29, is wanted on several charges including car theft, identity theft and criminal impersonation. Sanchez is described as white, 5-foot-6, 135 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Trevon Arnellis accused of burglary, assault and felony menacing. He also faces DUI charges. The 20-year-old is described as a 5-foot-11 Black male, weighs 140 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Laray Fowler is wanted on robbery charges and for allegedly failing to appear in court. The 34-year-old is described as a 5-foot-7, 145-pound Black woman with black hair and brown eyes.

Brandon Holmquist, 29, is wanted on several charges, including kidnapping, theft, assault, criminal mischief, child abuse and weapons possession. Holmquist is described as a 5-foot-9, 160-pound white man with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Isaiah Biglow, 25, is wanted on a laundry list of alleged crimes: two counts of assault, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, witness/victim retaliation, burglary of motor vehicle, motor vehicle theft, violation of protection order, theft and harassment.

Christopher Cole, 43, is wanted on charges of second-degree assault, menacing, and aggravated motor vehicle theft. He is described as a 6-foot-2 white male, 217 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Jacob Saunders, 23, is wanted for allegedly assaulting a police officer and for several other alleged crimes, including vehicular eluding, criminal mischief, criminal impersonation, DUI, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, and possession of a weapon by a previous offender. He is described as a white, 5-foot-9 and 125-pound male with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you know the whereabouts of one or more of these fugitives, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP or 719-542-STOP if in Pueblo. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously and could earn you a cash reward.

