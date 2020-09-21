Man turns tables on alleged kidnapper, walks her into ER at gunpoint

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man rescued himself from an abduction Sunday afternoon, walking one of his kidnappers into a hospital at gunpoint.

Initially, there was confusion over who was the victim and who was the suspect when a bleeding male walked into the Penrose ER Sunday afternoon with a gun fixed on a woman.

“Penrose Main hospital reported a man with a bloody face and head and armed with a weapon was walking into the emergency room lobby with a female at gunpoint. Penrose Main security was able to successfully detain the man and remove his weapon,” a police lieutenant wrote on the CSPD blotter of the incident.

Law enforcement soon learned the woman had been part of an attempted kidnapping at the Springs Apartments on Galley Road, which officers had been called to about 15 minutes before the incident at the ER. According to the caller, someone was heard screaming, “Give me the gun or I’m going to put a bullet in your head!” and a bloody man was forced into a vehicle at gunpoint. A woman was seen driving the victim away from the complex as a man in a second car followed behind with a gun.

“Investigation revealed the man with the weapon at Penrose Main was actually the victim of the kidnapping and had managed to retrieve a weapon and force his captor to drive him to the hospital,” police said.

The woman, since identified by police as Darlene Isberg, was arrested on charges of kidnapping and accessory to first-degree assault.

The armed man in the second vehicle has not been located as of Monday morning, but police believe they know who he is.

“Officers from all four divisions were involved and did an outstanding job working together to determine the two calls were linked. The security officer at Penrose was commended for his ability to successfully handle an armed gunman (the actual victim) without discharging his weapon,” the lieutenant said.

