In memory of Dustin: 2020 Kidney Walk goes virtual

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - This year’s Kidney Walk was different because of COVID-19, but no less important.

No matter where you walked, how fast, or who you walked with, just getting out there and spreading awareness was what the 2020 Virtual Kidney Walk was all about.

“And why I walk is to advocate for kidney disease and the awareness and so we can someday have a cure," one woman said during the opening ceremony in her backyard.

“Feeling good...I think we won, there’s no one to compete with. First and second place here," 11 News Reporter Megan Hiler and Web Director Lindsey Grewe said as they walked in Monument Valley Park.

“Even though we could not get together in a big group, we are still wanting to walk because can you disease does not stop for a pandemic," Grewe added.

Here at KKTV, raising awareness about kidney disease is personal. Just last year, we lost longtime reporter and friend Dustin Cuzick to the disease. He was only 36.

“He was an amazing person, just the funniest, kindest person that you know," Grewe said. "He was somebody that made everybody feel like a friend and he lost his life way too soon. And I just want to make sure we never forget him, never forget his memory and continue doing what we can to keep other people from going through this--losing a loved one of kidney failure.”

Organizers and all of us here at 11 NEWS hope the walk, and even hearing Dustin’s story will not only raise awareness, but also inspire others to see if they are a match for the over 100,000 people waiting for an organ.

“The fact that Dustin died waiting for a kidney donation, and had he gotten an organ… he would still be with us today. There’s so many more people waiting for organs then there are organs available,” Grewe explained. “Please sign up to become a living donor. Dustin signed up--his last act was donating his corneas. He wanted to be able to pass something on to somebody else.”

Click here to learn more about the National Kidney Foundation.

In case you missed it you can watch the 2020 Southern Colorado Virtual Kidney Walk here! LaceUp and save lives with us today 🧡 #KidneyWalkLaceUp Posted by National Kidney Foundation of Colorado and New Mexico on Sunday, September 20, 2020

