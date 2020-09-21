Drew Lock strains shoulder, out 3-5 weeks

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Denver Broncos gave an update Monday on the injury to young quarterback Drew Lock, confirming the gunslinger would be out 3-5 weeks with a shoulder strain.

Lock was hurt midway through the first quarter of the Broncos game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was sacked while scrambling out of the pocket, landing hard on his right side. He left the game and did not return, grimacing as he worked out his throwing shoulder on the sidelines. Backup Jeff Driskel entered for Lock, eventually leading to a 26-21 loss for the Broncos.

“That’s what you have to do — stay healthy as a quarterback,” Lock said following the loss. "I’m going to stay aggressive and try to not have these awkward things happen and fall weird. There could be a slight adjustment into what I think is a makeable escape. I’m going to stick true to my guns and what got me here, what helped us win a couple games last year and what’s going to help us win games this year.”

With Lock out nearly a month, he could return either week 6 vs. Miami or week 7 vs. Kansas City before Denver’s week 8 bye. Lock is the latest Broncos player to fall victim to the injury bug. Wide receiver Courtland Sutton tore his ACL Sunday and is out for the remainder of the 2020 season.

