Douglass Valley Elementary closed Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Douglass Valley Elementary School in D-20 will be closed Monday Sept. 21, after one student tested positive for COVID-19. Another student is considered probable for the virus.

School leaders learned about the positive case late Sunday night. District officials say closing the school tomorrow will allow for more time to contact trace, clean the building, plan for any staffing impacts, and speak with El Paso County Public Health.

The before and after Champions program is also cancelled. Once the contact tracing and deep cleaning are finished, the school will send out next steps. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.