District 11 students back in class despite 2 COVID-19 cases

By Melissa Henry
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 8:05 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One of the largest Colorado Springs school districts is bringing students back into classrooms despite two schools being exposed to COVID-19 in recent weeks.

Both King Elementary and Monroe Elementary had someone inside the school over the past few weeks who tested positive. Still, starting Monday, District 11 is going ahead with this plan to begin phasing students back into the classroom. One teacher says it’s a good shift given the nature of remote learning does not replace being face-to-face.

“At some point, how much learning is actually happening in an online environment? It doesn’t translate to actual learning in my personal opinion,” said District 11 teacher Hunter Conde.

Despite in-person classes resuming, all students' parents had the option to keep their child home for a complete online learning plan. Teacher Sherri Landis is preparing to be back in the classroom with her high school English students, and she says it’s a challenge to ensure her online kids learn the same things her in-person ones do.

“Can we manage what’s happening in the online environment and what’s happening in the classroom, or will we just be half of the teachers we should be for both sets of kids?" Landis asked hypothetically. “I think that’s our biggest fear.”

District 11 is starting with bringing back kindergarten classes Monday, followed by first, second, and third grades returning on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday respectively. Fourth and fifth grades both return on Friday. Middle school students begin coming back on Tuesday as well. High school students will be the last group to return next week.

All students who opted to do in-person classes will do so on a hybrid schedule, meaning they will be in the classroom a few days a week and learn remotely on the remaining days. This is to avoid crowding in schools.

