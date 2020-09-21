Advertisement

Disasters don’t wait: What do in case another wildfire happens locally

Fire evacuation prep
Fire evacuation prep(KKTV)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 7:43 AM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Although there are no active wildfires burning locally, the recent smoke in the air around southern Colorado is a reminder that one can happen here again anytime.

September is National Preparedness Month, and experts at Pikes Peak Regional Emergency Management want you to be ready in case an emergency happens.

“They don’t wait for COVID to be over. They don’t wait for you to ready. They don’t wait for you to get your stuff," said Robin Adair of PPREM.

One of the most recent major wildfires to happen locally was the Waldo Canyon Fire eight years ago. The best way to be prepared for an evacuation, or any kind of emergency, is to have your kit ready to go:

- Have a 3-day supply of needs for your family, including kids and pets

- Pack food, water, medication, copies of important documents (birth certificates, insurance paperwork), hard copy of important cell phone numbers, etc.

- Consider having a radio to monitor emergency notifications

“If you have a couple days notice that you might be evacuated, well that’s a luxury. But think about what would happen if the knock came on your door in the middle of the night and they said, ‘We need you out of here in 10 minutes.’ It would be nice if you already had your emergency supplies by the door," said Adair.

Preparing ahead of time allows for emergency crews to save more people, if you can save yourself. For the full information of evacuation preparedness, click here.

