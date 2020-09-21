Coloradans will vote on a 22-week abortion ban in November

DENVER (AP) - Despite past failed attempts to outlaw or limit abortions in Colorado, anti-abortion advocates have another chance to win over voters with a November ballot measure that would ban the procedure after 22 weeks.

The measure would make abortions illegal during the third trimester of pregnancy with no exceptions for rape, incest or a fatal diagnosis in which the fetus can’t survive outside the womb. It would allow abortions after that time only if a woman’s life is endangered. According to the Guttmacher Institute, 17 states have laws banning abortion at 22 weeks.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)