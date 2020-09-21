Advertisement

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton out for year with torn ACL

Sutton injured while tackling a Steelers player during INT on Sunday
Broncos WR Courtland Sutton grabs his legs after being injured Sunday in a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers
Broncos WR Courtland Sutton grabs his legs after being injured Sunday in a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers(Other)
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 12:24 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
DENVER (KKTV) - The Broncos can’t catch a break.

Denver’s leading wide receiver Courtland Sutton is out for the remainder of the 2020 season with a torn ACL, according to multiple sources Monday. Sutton injured himself making a tackle following an interception Sunday in the team’s 26-21 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He joins a growing list of Broncos players who will miss time due to injury.

Sutton was set to have a breakout year as Drew Lock’s favorite target. He racked up 1,112 yards and 6 touchdowns during the 2019 season, and was the clear number 1 in Denver ahead of rookies Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler. Sutton was already banged up heading into the season, having missed Denver’s season opener against Tennessee with a right shoulder strain. Sutton was able to play through the injury on Sunday, but the ACL tear knocked him out of the game for good.

Sutton is the second Broncos player who will miss the rest of 2020. Linebacker Von Miller required ankle surgery during training camp and will not make an appearance at Empower Field this year. Other injuries to Broncos include quarterback Drew Lock (shoulder), running back Phillip Lindsay (turf toe), and A.J. Bouye (shoulder).

The Broncos start the season 0-2 for the second consecutive year. They host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Empower Field Sunday at 2:25p.m.

