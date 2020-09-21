Broncos WR Courtland Sutton out for year with torn ACL

DENVER (KKTV) - The Broncos can’t catch a break.

Denver’s leading wide receiver Courtland Sutton is out for the remainder of the 2020 season with a torn ACL, according to multiple sources Monday. Sutton injured himself making a tackle following an interception Sunday in the team’s 26-21 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He joins a growing list of Broncos players who will miss time due to injury.

Sutton was set to have a breakout year as Drew Lock’s favorite target. He racked up 1,112 yards and 6 touchdowns during the 2019 season, and was the clear number 1 in Denver ahead of rookies Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler. Sutton was already banged up heading into the season, having missed Denver’s season opener against Tennessee with a right shoulder strain. Sutton was able to play through the injury on Sunday, but the ACL tear knocked him out of the game for good.

Here's the field view of Courtland Sutton's ACL injury. He's running fine before the INT, likely happened during the tackle. @MikeKlis reporting Sutton is done for the year. Brutal. #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/ERilpNo9qP — Richie Cozzolino (@RichieCozz) September 21, 2020

Sutton is the second Broncos player who will miss the rest of 2020. Linebacker Von Miller required ankle surgery during training camp and will not make an appearance at Empower Field this year. Other injuries to Broncos include quarterback Drew Lock (shoulder), running back Phillip Lindsay (turf toe), and A.J. Bouye (shoulder).

The Broncos start the season 0-2 for the second consecutive year. They host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Empower Field Sunday at 2:25p.m.

