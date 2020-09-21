Avalanche rookie Cale Makar wins Calder Trophy

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar wrapped up an impressive rookie campaign with some hardware, winning the 2019-2020 Calder Memorial Trophy.

The Calder Trophy is awarded annually to the NHL’s rookie of the year, as voted on by the Professional Hockey Writers Association at the end of the regular season. Makar becomes just the 12th defenseman in NHL history to win the award after racking up 50 points (12 goals, 38 assists) in just 57 games.

The 21-year-old received 116 first place votes to beat out Vancouver’s Quinn Hughes and Chicago’s Dominik Kubalik. Makar was a welcome addition to the Avalanche’s first line of Nathan Mackinnon, Mikko Rantanen and Gabriel Landeskog, who helped the team to a second place finish in the Western Conference. Their season ended a game shy of the Western Conference Finals, when they were defeated in seven games by the Dallas Stars in the West Semis.

