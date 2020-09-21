Air Force football reveals new “Red Tails” uniform for 2020 season opener
Will debut Oct. 3 vs. Navy at Falcon Stadium
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Air Force football team has new, historic cloth for their season opener against rival Navy.
On Monday the team unveiled their new “Red Tails” uniform to honor the Tuskegee Airmen, a group of predominantly black pilots who served during World War II. The helmet is stained red on the top and front, with four unique patches on the side for the 99th, 100th, 301st, and 302nd Fighter Squadrons.
The jerseys are gray with yellow streaks outlining each shoulder. On the back, each jersey will read Red Tails, “inspired by hand-lettered names painted on the side of the P-51 aircraft,” the Falcons website explains.
Air Force will debut the new uniforms for their only home game of 2020. The Falcons will host Navy in a battle of the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy Oct. 3 at Falcon Stadium. The Academy is still closed to the public, only cadets will be allowed inside to watch.
