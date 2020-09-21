Advertisement

Air Force football reveals new “Red Tails” uniform for 2020 season opener

Will debut Oct. 3 vs. Navy at Falcon Stadium
Air Force football reveals new &#34;Red Tails&#34; uniform for 2020 season opener
Air Force football reveals new &#34;Red Tails&#34; uniform for 2020 season opener(United States Air Force Academy)
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:04 PM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Air Force football team has new, historic cloth for their season opener against rival Navy.

On Monday the team unveiled their new “Red Tails” uniform to honor the Tuskegee Airmen, a group of predominantly black pilots who served during World War II. The helmet is stained red on the top and front, with four unique patches on the side for the 99th, 100th, 301st, and 302nd Fighter Squadrons.

The jerseys are gray with yellow streaks outlining each shoulder. On the back, each jersey will read Red Tails, “inspired by hand-lettered names painted on the side of the P-51 aircraft,” the Falcons website explains.

Air Force will debut the new uniforms for their only home game of 2020. The Falcons will host Navy in a battle of the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy Oct. 3 at Falcon Stadium. The Academy is still closed to the public, only cadets will be allowed inside to watch.

Air Force Football unveils new &#34;Red Tails&#34; uniform, honoring black pilots from World War II
Air Force Football unveils new &#34;Red Tails&#34; uniform, honoring black pilots from World War II(United States Air Force Academy)

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Drew Lock strains shoulder, out 3-5 weeks

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Richie Cozzolino
The Denver Broncos gave an update Monday on the injury to young quarterback Drew Lock, confirming the gunslinger would be out 3-5 weeks with a shoulder strain.

Sports

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton out for year with torn ACL

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Richie Cozzolino
The Broncos can’t catch a break.

Sports

Davis hits 3 at buzzer, Lakers edge Nuggets for 2-0 lead

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Anthony Davis made a 3-pointer as time expired to give the Los Angeles Lakers a 105-103 victory over the Denver Nuggets and a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference finals.

Sports

Steelers knock out Lock, hold off Driskel, Broncos 26-21

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WILL GRAVES
Ben Roethlisberger threw for 311 yards with two touchdowns and an interception and the Pittsburgh Steelers fended off a spirited comeback by the Denver Broncos 26-21.

Latest News

Sports

Friday Fantasy Focus - Week 2

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 12:20 AM MDT
|
By KKTV
Taylor Kilgore and Richie Cozzolino break down the second week of the NFL season

News

CSU Pueblo Girls Soccer Team Enters Quarantine

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 8:09 PM MDT
|
CSU Pueblo Girls Soccer Team Enters Quarantine

Sports

Former Broncos RB C.J. Anderson retires

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:02 PM MDT
|
By Richie Cozzolino
C.J. Anderson, the Denver Broncos Pro Bowl running back from the glory days of the Super Bowl 50 season, has retired.

Sports

Southern Colorado schools decide on fall or spring football season

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 9:04 AM MDT
|
By Richie Cozzolino
After months of back-and-forth between CHSAA and the governor’s office, the decision to play fall football is up to the schools.

Back to Learning

State Health Department Approves Guidance for Fall Sports

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:34 PM MDT
|
State Health Department Approves Guidance for Fall Sports

Local

CHSAA Board of Directors votes to allow schools in Colorado the opportunity to choose between a fall season or spring season for sports like football

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:35 PM MDT
|
By Tony Keith
Sports like football are one step closer to taking place in the fall at the high school level in Colorado.