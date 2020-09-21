Air Force football reveals new “Red Tails” uniform for 2020 season opener

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Air Force football team has new, historic cloth for their season opener against rival Navy.

On Monday the team unveiled their new “Red Tails” uniform to honor the Tuskegee Airmen, a group of predominantly black pilots who served during World War II. The helmet is stained red on the top and front, with four unique patches on the side for the 99th, 100th, 301st, and 302nd Fighter Squadrons.

Alright Falcon Nation, what do you think of the Red Tails uniform? 😍 pic.twitter.com/WQlTZOhkDu — Air Force Falcons (@AF_Falcons) September 21, 2020

The jerseys are gray with yellow streaks outlining each shoulder. On the back, each jersey will read Red Tails, “inspired by hand-lettered names painted on the side of the P-51 aircraft,” the Falcons website explains.

"The privileges of being an American belong to those brave enough to fight for them." - Benjamin O. Davis Jr. pic.twitter.com/PX3WbyVNdL — Air Force Football (@AF_Football) September 21, 2020

Air Force will debut the new uniforms for their only home game of 2020. The Falcons will host Navy in a battle of the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy Oct. 3 at Falcon Stadium. The Academy is still closed to the public, only cadets will be allowed inside to watch.

Air Force Football unveils new "Red Tails" uniform, honoring black pilots from World War II (United States Air Force Academy)

