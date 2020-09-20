Advertisement

Trucker killed in rollover on Monarch Pass

(WCAX)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 20, 2020
CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A truck driver was killed after rolling his semi down a steep embankment along Monarch Pass Saturday night.

Troopers say the 43-year-old trucker was near the pass’ 11,312-foot summit when he missed a curve in the road and went off the highway. The truck’s fuel tanks leaked into a nearby river.

The driver died at the scene. As of Sunday morning, he has not been publicly identified.

Brake fade, or a sudden decrease in braking ability, is being investigated as the cause of the crash. Troopers are asking any witnesses to call the State Patrol dispatch line at 719-544-2424.

