Trucker killed in rollover on Monarch Pass
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 7:25 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A truck driver was killed after rolling his semi down a steep embankment along Monarch Pass Saturday night.
Troopers say the 43-year-old trucker was near the pass’ 11,312-foot summit when he missed a curve in the road and went off the highway. The truck’s fuel tanks leaked into a nearby river.
The driver died at the scene. As of Sunday morning, he has not been publicly identified.
Brake fade, or a sudden decrease in braking ability, is being investigated as the cause of the crash. Troopers are asking any witnesses to call the State Patrol dispatch line at 719-544-2424.
Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.