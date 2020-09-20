Standoff ends with man taken into custody

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is in custody Saturday night following an hours-long standoff with police that forced neighbors to stay inside their homes.

It ended just after 8:00 p.m. on Clifford Drive in Peyton, near Falcon Highway.

The Sheriff’s Department told 11 NEWS it received a 911 call from a woman at around 3:00 that afternoon, who said her sister was in trouble. Deputies say 66-year old Craig Jackson and the woman had a domestic relationship, but they wouldn’t say anything else.

Police were able to get the woman out of the house, and she was treated by medics, but Jackson stayed inside the home.

The whole ordeal caused some roads to be blocked off, and a shelter in place for some people in the area--a move the Sheriff’s Office says is best for the safety of everyone.

“That is again for safety reasons. And we understand that this is frustrating and annoying because you live right down the road and it’s very easy for you to get to your home. But again, we’re doing this for your safety," Sgt. Deborah Mynatt explained.

It’s still unclear what charges Jackson faces. We expect to learn more about the situation shortly.

Suspect is in custody with no further incident. https://t.co/NINT7jGEZo pic.twitter.com/OkiUu4IeWa — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) September 20, 2020

